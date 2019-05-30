Deerfield Beach Little League concludes season

Posted on 30 May 2019 by LeslieM

The Majors Division champion Demons managed by Neile Thomas, who grew up playing with the Deerfield Beach Little League, and Coach John Cecil. Submitted photo, courtesy of Jason Siracusa.

By Gary Curreri

The Deerfield Beach Little League (DBLL) ended the 2019 season with a bang. The local league finished off the season with championship games in all of their divisions. The games started at 10 a.m. following a live singing performance of the National Anthem by longtime Deerfield Beach Little League coach Pete Lash’s daughter Sarah.

“Sarah did a phenomenal job,” said Deerfield Beach Little League President Jason Siracusa. “Overall, our season-ending championship Saturday was a big hit. The Deerfield Beach Parks Department did a phenomenal job getting our fields groomed and ready, and everything looked great. I can’t thank them enough.”

Siracusa said they ran the championship games on all four fields at the same time, something DBLL has never done before. At the end of the games, all players and family members were treated to free food from concession and the day ended with a trophy ceremony for the champions and MVPs.

Championship game results: Minors — Red Sox managed by Charlie Silveria beat the Orioles, 10-2; Majors — Demons managed by Neile Thomas beat the Wahoos, 4-2; 50/70 — Yankees managed by Warren Fronte beat the Red Sox, 5-3, and the Juniors — Nationals managed by Bobby Williams beat the Dodgers, 12-2.

Several MVP awards were handed out in the various divisions (Minors) Lucas Pujol, (Majors) Sam Stanley, (50/70, co-winners) Robert and Roman Odierna and (Juniors) Salvatore Saccente.

“It was a great day, the weather was perfect, the kids had fun, everything went smoothly,” Siracusa concluded. “I can’t think of a better way to end the season and lead us into the upcoming All-Star tournaments. The 2019 season was an incredible success. Next year will be even bigger and better.”

Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association recently held two tournaments at the Palms Course at the Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course.

The first tournament was an Individual Play (Low Gross & Low Net in classes) and the Low Gross winner in the Class A Division was Tom Pawelczyk with a 79. The Low Net winner for the class was Frank Cutrone with a 65 and the runner-up was Roy Wilhoite, who fired a 70 and won on a match of cards.

The Class B Low Gross winner was Tom Breur, who shot an 85, while Don Worrell (68) won the Low Net, followed by Harlen Tyler (71). In the Class C Division, Bart Valerio shot 89 to win the Low Gross honors, while Henry Lesburt shot a 67 and won on a match of cards over Willie Smith. The closest to the pin winner of hole No. 11 was Tom Breur.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association followed that up with a Two Best Balls of Foursome event. The team of Oscar Aleman, Henry Lesburt, Robert Raser and Roy Wilhoite shot a 114 to win top honors, while the team of Dave Dowling, Jim Greeley, Dennis Sejda and Russ Smith finished second with a 122. The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 17 was Frank Cutrone.