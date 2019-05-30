HAPPENINGS

Posted on 30 May 2019 by LeslieM

What is your Elephant?

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

The short film ‘Caressed’ will be shown. It is an art film and a self-portrait, mixed-media video installation combining performance art and a poem Niki Lopez wrote about a traumatic childhood memory. Niki was featured in People magazine regarding her growing up in a cult and the abuse she endured. This intimate piece is a part of a series with her personal artwork within the art movement: What’s Your Elephant – Creative Conversations about the Unknown. The intentions behind Lopez’ work is to not only share a personal elephant but to have discussions surrounding unspoken topics such as abuse, survivors of abuse, awareness, the power of a ‘share’ and how the arts can be used to heal, to empower and to educate. This session will also consist of a performance and artist lead discussion based on the mission of “What’s Your Elephant.”Tickets for all events are $10 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.orgor call 954-545-7800.

Diamonds & Denim

Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come join the Deerfield Beach Historical Society for an evening of food and fun, with music and dancing with Zella & Phil of “It takes two,” wine pairing, assorted food tasting and “Honoring People in the Community” awards. $50 per person. Denim and Diamonds attire. Call 954-461-1152 for more information.

Tamiami Trail Exhibition

Friday, May 31, 10 to 6 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33060

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA) presents “Tamiami Trail: In the Beginning,” an exhibition of original artworks by members of the Miami-based Tropical Botanic Artists collective. The botanical subjects were selected to mark the 100th anniversary in 2015 of the start of work on Tamiami Trail, a roadway begun in 1915 in Miami. Today, it stretches across the Everglades from Miami to Naples and northward to Tampa, through areas that were largely wilderness a century ago. The exhibition’s more than 30 plant portraits depict species found then and now in multiple vegetation zones along the route. Due to human intervention and changes in water flow, some of the plants illustrated are rare or endangered, and their predominant locations may have shifted, but all persist in South Florida’s landscape.

Ladies Fish Off

Saturday, June 1, 7 a.m.

Hillsboro Inlet & Port Everglades

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

The 34th Annual Ladies Fish off saltwater Tournament is now accepting participants. Late registration will take place on May 31 at Bonefish Mac’s, 2002 NE 36 St., Lighthouse Point, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Jazz in the Park

Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Annie Adderly Gillis Park

601 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting a fun family night. This event will feature live Jazz music from the talented musicians of the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Jazz Band and the Eric and the Jazzers Band. Also performing will be comedian Fefe. Free. Food will be available for purchase by local food vendors. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.govor call 954-786-4111.

Learn to Paint in Plein Air

Tuesday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hillsboro Inlet Park Pavilion

2700 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art in the Parks for age 10 to seniors and she is offering a “buy one get one free.” Have an “assistant” come join you on your painting journey. The second artist must use the same supplies and canvas as the first. Pat focuses on SE Florida, from the pioneering history of Henry Flagler Railroad to the space age future with Virgin Trains USA. Learn how to paint today, what you see while you see it, because tomorrow it will change. Learn to paint trees, leaves, clouds, people and buildings. Open to all levels. Art supplies, professional instruction and Leaf Bar tables & easels provided. Bring lunch. Four classes this month are $100 or $30 per class — two and three hour sessions. Call Emma Lou Olson Civic Center at 954-786-4111 or visit www.PatAndersonArtist.com/classes for more information.

Chronic Disease Management Workshop

Wednesday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2(Eller) St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Do you have a chronic illness such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD, arthritis or hypertension? Join an interactive six-week course that includes educational classes to teach you how to manage and live healthy with your chronic condition. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. If you are interested, please call Robin Marzullo, Health Support, at 954-480-4446 or e-mail rmarzullo@dfb.city.

Save the Date:

Old Town Untapped

Friday, June 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33060

Old Town Untapped is a monthly craft beer and arts festival hosted by the Pompano Beach CRA and features free samples of local beers crafted by breweries in Pompano Beach’s emerging craft beer scene. In addition, the streets of Old Town are lined with food trucks, artists, crafters and interactive art. Inside Bailey Contemporary Arts, guests can grab some locally roasted coffee at Blooming Bean Coffee Roasters and walk through the galleries rotating art exhibits each month.

2019 Church & Community Fellowship Weekend

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, starting at 11 a.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

1060 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come join Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church for a fun weekend, including free food, games and music on Saturday and Sunday for worship, praise, preaching and giveaways.

Woman’s Club Trips

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Thursday, July 18, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club invites you to a wonderful day trip to Miami. It includes door to door transportation, a tour of Vizcaya (driver & tour guide gratuity included), a visit to Lincoln Road Mall and sit down lunch. Cost is $80 per person. Limited seats. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

Navy Seal Museum

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts and exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90 and includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum and a sit down lunch overlooking the beach, as well as a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.