Precautionary Boil Water Alert Lifted

Posted on 31 May 2019 by LeslieM

Effective immediately, the Tuesday, May 28, “Precautionary Boil Water Alert” which affected the following areas has been lifted: – FAU Research Blvd between SW 15 Street and SW 10 Street – West side of SW 9 Avenue to FAU Research Blvd, between SW 11th Court and SW 15th Street – People’s Trust Insurance Bacteriological tests have confirmed that no contamination entered our drinking water system. Thank you for your patience during this precautionary action to ensure the integrity of our public drinking water supply. If you have any questions, please call the City of Deerfield Beach Water Dept., at 954-480-4370.