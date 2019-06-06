Posted on 06 June 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 21: A man reported his car burglarized and headphones, a wallet and a PayPal card were stolen. The incident was reported at 116 SW 9 St.

May 21: A home at 204 SW 3 Ct. was burglarized and four shirts and four pants were stolen.

May 21: A man entered a BrandsMart USA at 821 SW Natura Blvd. and stole a Robo vacuum valued at $855.

May 22. A jet ski was stolen from 164 SE 18 Ave. It was later found by police in Miami Shores and three suspects were arrested in connection with the theft.

May 22. A man entered a CVS at 2 S. Federal Hwy. and stole $180 worth of merchandise and fled.

Lighthouse Point

May 24: A resident who lives on the 2400 block of NE 21Ave. contacted police because he thought he was the victim of a vehicle burglary because he was unable to locate his wallet. After further investigation, it was determined his wallet was missing since there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle and other items were still in place.

May 25: Police responded to a call of two Rottweilers in a park at 5200 NE 31Ave. When they arrived, the dogs were gone.

May 26: Police responded to a burglar alarm at 4121 NE 23Terr. When they arrived, they walked the perimeter and found the home secure.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Remember, if you see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.