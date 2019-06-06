HAPPENINGS

Posted on 06 June 2019 by LeslieM

D-Day 75 Normandy Concert

Thursday, June 6, 2 p.m.

Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This concert will be to honor the soldiers who stormed the beach on Normandy, France to expedite the end of World War II. Performing live will be the Senior Moments Unforgettable Band.

Old Town Untapped

Friday, June 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free samples of local beer crafted by breweries in Pompano Beach’s emerging craft beer scene. Food trucks, artists, crafters & interactive art. Inside Bailey Contemporary Arts, guests can grab some locally roasted coffee at Blooming Bean Coffee Roasters & walk through the galleries rotating art exhibits each month.

Kick off to Summer

Friday, June 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. will be hosting their second annual Kick off to Summer event with an evening full of free family fun! Not only will there be a huge beach ball drop, but one special beach ball can be exchanged for a prize! Enjoy the kid’s zone with interactive activities while listening to the musical entertainment by DJ Jr. Kong. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Tropical Postcard Club

Saturday, June 8, 12 p.m.

Old Schoolhouse meeting room

NE Eller St.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Come to look, talk and hear about postcards. Questions? Call 954-254-8937.

2019 Church & Community

Fellowship Weekend

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, begins at 11 a.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

1060 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come join Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church for free food & fun, games and music on Saturday, and Sunday for worship, praise, preaching & giveaways.

Pompano Budget Workshop

Monday, June 10, 9 a.m.

City Commission Chambers

100 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33060

The purpose of the Budget Workshop is to look at preliminary projections and discuss policy considerations for Fiscal Year 2020.

7 Week ABC Boating Course

Tuesday, June 11, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Enroll in the America’s Boating Course & learn navigation rules, water sports safety, docking, emergency situations, local knowledge & other valuable boater safety skills. Upon completion you will earn your U.S. & FL boating credentials. Cost $35-85 + tax (includes boating textbook, handouts, Florida Boaters Education Card). Space is limited. Register online at www.PompanoSafeBoating.com

Save the Date:

Sally Ling speaks about history

Thursday, June 13, 2 p.m.

Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Historian Sally Ling will speak about her book and the history of the Deerfield Beach Community. See more about Sally on pg. 7.

Lord & Taylor Fashion Show

With Broward Sheriff’s Office

Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Wyndham Resort

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies will be outfitted by Lord & Taylor for the fashion show. Held poolside. $15 donation for admission gets complimentary drink and appetizers. Proceeds to benefit the crime prevention fund for the city.

Mary Poppins Returns

Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

(Space C104 Next to Foot Locker)

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Free movie, free face painting & free popcorn. Seating is limited. Bring your blankets or bean bags. Goody bags for the first 100 kids!

Wings and Wheels

Saturday, June 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This year’s event will once again feature the infamous Wing Cook-Off for the community to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion. Wing tasting is free. A family-friendly event — Enjoy the tasty wings, take in a car and bike show & let the children spend the afternoon cooling off on waterslides! June 12 is the deadline to enter into the cook-off competition. To enter or for questions, visit www.dfb.city.wings-wheels, or call the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex at 954-480-4481.

PB Chamber dinner

Wednesday, June 19, 7p.m.

Hillsboro Club

901 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Dinner, live auction, guest speakers. Celebrates Board members, trustees & graduates of the Leadership Program of North Broward. See Pat Anderson’s art too! (More on Pat, pg. 2).

Woman’s Club Trips

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Thursday, July 18, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club invites you to a wonderful day trip to Miami. It includes door to door transportation, a tour of Vizcaya (driver & tour guide gratuity included), a visit to Lincoln Road Mall and sit down lunch. Cost is $80 per person. Limited seats. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

Navy Seal Museum

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts and exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90 and includes round trip motor coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum and a sit down lunch overlooking the beach, as well as a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.