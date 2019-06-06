HAPPENINGS

D-Day 75 Normandy Concert
Thursday, June 6, 2 p.m.
Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This concert will be to honor the soldiers who stormed the beach on Normandy, France to expedite the end of World War II. Performing live will be the Senior Moments Unforgettable Band.
Old Town Untapped
Friday, June 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bailey Contemporary Arts
41 NE 1 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Free samples of local beer crafted by breweries in Pompano Beach’s emerging craft beer scene. Food trucks, artists, crafters & interactive art. Inside Bailey Contemporary Arts, guests can grab some locally roasted coffee at Blooming Bean Coffee Roasters & walk through the galleries rotating art exhibits each month.
Kick off to Summer
Friday, June 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Villages of Hillsboro Park
4111 NW 6 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. will be hosting their second annual Kick off to Summer event with an evening full of free family fun! Not only will there be a huge beach ball drop, but one special beach ball can be exchanged for a prize! Enjoy the kid’s zone with interactive activities while listening to the musical entertainment by DJ Jr. Kong. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors. For more information, call 954-480-4494.
Tropical Postcard Club
Saturday, June 8, 12 p.m.
Old Schoolhouse meeting room
NE Eller St.
Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441
Come to look, talk and hear about postcards. Questions? Call 954-254-8937.
2019 Church & Community
Fellowship Weekend
Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 9, begins at 11 a.m.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
1060 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Come join Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church for free food & fun, games and music on Saturday, and Sunday for worship, praise, preaching & giveaways.
Pompano Budget Workshop
Monday, June 10, 9 a.m.
City Commission Chambers
100 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL, 33060
The purpose of the Budget Workshop is to look at preliminary projections and discuss policy considerations for Fiscal Year 2020.
7 Week ABC Boating Course
Tuesday, June 11, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron
3701 NE 18 Terr.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Enroll in the America’s Boating Course & learn navigation rules, water sports safety, docking, emergency situations, local knowledge & other valuable boater safety skills. Upon completion you will earn your U.S. & FL boating credentials. Cost $35-85 + tax (includes boating textbook, handouts, Florida Boaters Education Card). Space is limited. Register online at www.PompanoSafeBoating.com
Save the Date:
Sally Ling speaks about history
Thursday, June 13, 2 p.m.
Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Historian Sally Ling will speak about her book and the history of the Deerfield Beach Community. See more about Sally on pg. 7.
Lord & Taylor Fashion Show
With Broward Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.
Wyndham Resort
2096 NE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies will be outfitted by Lord & Taylor for the fashion show. Held poolside. $15 donation for admission gets complimentary drink and appetizers. Proceeds to benefit the crime prevention fund for the city.
Mary Poppins Returns
Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre
(Space C104 Next to Foot Locker)
1955 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Free movie, free face painting & free popcorn. Seating is limited. Bring your blankets or bean bags. Goody bags for the first 100 kids!
Wings and Wheels
Saturday, June 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This year’s event will once again feature the infamous Wing Cook-Off for the community to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion. Wing tasting is free. A family-friendly event — Enjoy the tasty wings, take in a car and bike show & let the children spend the afternoon cooling off on waterslides! June 12 is the deadline to enter into the cook-off competition. To enter or for questions, visit www.dfb.city.wings-wheels, or call the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex at 954-480-4481.
PB Chamber dinner
Wednesday, June 19, 7p.m.
Hillsboro Club
901 Hillsboro Mile
Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062
Dinner, live auction, guest speakers. Celebrates Board members, trustees & graduates of the Leadership Program of North Broward. See Pat Anderson’s art too! (More on Pat, pg. 2).
Woman’s Club Trips
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
Thursday, July 18, 8:30 a.m.
Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club invites you to a wonderful day trip to Miami. It includes door to door transportation, a tour of Vizcaya (driver & tour guide gratuity included), a visit to Lincoln Road Mall and sit down lunch. Cost is $80 per person. Limited seats. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.
Navy Seal Museum
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.
Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts and exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90 and includes round trip motor coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum and a sit down lunch overlooking the beach, as well as a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.