HAPPENINGS

Sally Ling speaks about history
Thursday, June 13, 2 p.m.
Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Historian Sally Ling will speak about her new book about Deerfield history and the history of the Deerfield Beach community.
Lord & Taylor Fashion Show
With Broward Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.
Wyndham Resort
2096 NE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies will be outfitted by Lord & Taylor for the fashion show. Held poolside. $15 donation for admission gets complimentary drink and appetizers. Proceeds to benefit the crime prevention fund for the city.
Line dancing
Friday, June 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Center for Active Aging
227 NW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Every Friday. No partner needed. Great music, fun and exercise. The Center for Active Aging offers transportation services. Need a ride? Please call. For more information, call the Center for Active Aging, 954-480-4449.
Mary Poppins Returns
Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre (Space C104 next to Foot Locker)
1955 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Enjoy “Summer Movie Nights” at the Pompano Citi Centre with free face painting & free popcorn. Seating is limited. Bring your blankets or bean bags. Goody bags for the first 100 kids!
Wings and Wheels
Saturday, June 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This year’s event will once again feature the infamous Wing Cook-Off for the community to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion. Wing tasting is free to those in attendance. A family-friendly event — Enjoy the tasty wings, take in a car and bike show & let the children spend the afternoon cooling off on waterslides! June 12th is the deadline to enter into the cook-off competition. To enter or for questions, visit www.dfb.city.wings-wheels, or call the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex at 954-480-4481.
Food Truck Night
Saturday, June 15, 5 to 9 p.m.
BrandsMart USA
821 Natura Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Presented by Island Boyz Conch Shack. Come enjoy all the best food trucks in one location.
Bison Tackle Football & Cheer
Registration & BBQ
Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
McDougle Family Foundation
49 S. Dixie Hwy.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
During registration there will be music, food and fun games. Also learn more about how you can get involved and join a Bison Volunteer Committee. In addition to learning football and cheer fundamentals, the program will include strength and conditioning training, and educational and mentoring opportunities. The season will be packed with a host of family style fun activities for everyone, including a Summer Fun Pool Party, Kick-off Celebration, High School and College game day experiences, Family FUN Night Outs, FYFL Competition, a Homecoming Celebration and many fun team activities wrapped up with an awesome end of the year banquet honoring participants and volunteers. The football and cheer registration fee is only $75 for Deerfield Beach residents and $85 for non-residents. However, participants can register with a $25 deposit. Practice will be daily Monday to Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at Deerfield Beach Middle School Complex, 501 SE 6 Ave., in Deerfield Beach.
Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show
Sunday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mizner Park
327 Plaza Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Everyone from families to window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day. More than 100 cars, including antiques, classics, street rods, custom builds, race cars, sports cars, imports, hand-built cars and one-of-a-kind autos from 1900 to present day will line the streets of Mizner Park. Admission is free. 100 percent of car show entry fees and donations will benefit Make-A-Wish®Southern Florida. If you have questions, contact Hillary Reynolds at 954-815-1186.
Free Skin Screening
Monday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Broward Health North’s Cancer Center
201 E. Sample Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join Broward Health for a free skin screening by Jason Green, DO, Dermatology. Light refreshments will be served. Must R.S.V.P. by calling 954-759-7400.
Chronic Disease
Management Workshop
Wednesday June 19
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Center for active Aging
227 NW 2(Eller) St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Do you have a chronic illness such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD, arthritis or hypertension? Come join for an interactive course that includes educational classes to teach you how to manage and live healthy with your chronic condition. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. If you are interested, please call Robin Marzullo, Health Support, at 954-480-4446 or e-mail rmarzullo@dfb.city.
PB Chamber dinner
Wednesday, June 19, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro Club
901 Hillsboro Mile
Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062
Dinner, live auction, guest speaker. Celebrates Board members, trustees & graduates of the Leadership Program of North Broward.
Senior Prom
Friday, June 21
10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.
Center for Active Aging
227 NW 2 St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Appearing live are Shane LeMar and The Ink Spots (courtesy of Lisa Slinley, Concierge Insurance Solutions). Come join them as they take a trip down memory lane! Bring your dancing shoes. Enjoy the music and fun. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Ann Sico, recreation coordinator, at 954-480-4447 or asico@dfb.city.
Woman’s Club Trips
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
Thursday, July 18, 8:30 a.m.
Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club invites you to a wonderful day trip to Miami. It includes door to door transportation, a tour of Vizcaya (driver & tour guide, gratuity included), a visit to Lincoln Road Mall and sit down lunch. Cost is $80 per person. Limited seats. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.
Navy Seal Museum
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.
Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts and exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90 and includes round trip motor coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum and a sit down lunch overlooking the beach, as well as a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.