HAPPENINGS

Sally Ling speaks about history

Thursday, June 13, 2 p.m.

Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Historian Sally Ling will speak about her new book about Deerfield history and the history of the Deerfield Beach community.

Lord & Taylor Fashion Show

With Broward Sheriff’s Office

Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Wyndham Resort

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies will be outfitted by Lord & Taylor for the fashion show. Held poolside. $15 donation for admission gets complimentary drink and appetizers. Proceeds to benefit the crime prevention fund for the city.

Line dancing

Friday, June 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Every Friday. No partner needed. Great music, fun and exercise. The Center for Active Aging offers transportation services. Need a ride? Please call. For more information, call the Center for Active Aging, 954-480-4449.

Mary Poppins Returns

Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre (Space C104 next to Foot Locker)

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Enjoy “Summer Movie Nights” at the Pompano Citi Centre with free face painting & free popcorn. Seating is limited. Bring your blankets or bean bags. Goody bags for the first 100 kids!

Wings and Wheels

Saturday, June 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This year’s event will once again feature the infamous Wing Cook-Off for the community to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion. Wing tasting is free to those in attendance. A family-friendly event — Enjoy the tasty wings, take in a car and bike show & let the children spend the afternoon cooling off on waterslides! June 12th is the deadline to enter into the cook-off competition. To enter or for questions, visit www.dfb.city.wings-wheels, or call the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex at 954-480-4481.

Food Truck Night

Saturday, June 15, 5 to 9 p.m.

BrandsMart USA

821 Natura Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presented by Island Boyz Conch Shack. Come enjoy all the best food trucks in one location.

Bison Tackle Football & Cheer

Registration & BBQ

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McDougle Family Foundation

49 S. Dixie Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

During registration there will be music, food and fun games. Also learn more about how you can get involved and join a Bison Volunteer Committee. In addition to learning football and cheer fundamentals, the program will include strength and conditioning training, and educational and mentoring opportunities. The season will be packed with a host of family style fun activities for everyone, including a Summer Fun Pool Party, Kick-off Celebration, High School and College game day experiences, Family FUN Night Outs, FYFL Competition, a Homecoming Celebration and many fun team activities wrapped up with an awesome end of the year banquet honoring participants and volunteers. The football and cheer registration fee is only $75 for Deerfield Beach residents and $85 for non-residents. However, participants can register with a $25 deposit. Practice will be daily Monday to Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at Deerfield Beach Middle School Complex, 501 SE 6 Ave., in Deerfield Beach.

Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show

Sunday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mizner Park

327 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Everyone from families to window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day. More than 100 cars, including antiques, classics, street rods, custom builds, race cars, sports cars, imports, hand-built cars and one-of-a-kind autos from 1900 to present day will line the streets of Mizner Park. Admission is free. 100 percent of car show entry fees and donations will benefit Make-A-Wish®Southern Florida. If you have questions, contact Hillary Reynolds at 954-815-1186.

Free Skin Screening

Monday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Broward Health North’s Cancer Center

201 E. Sample Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join Broward Health for a free skin screening by Jason Green, DO, Dermatology. Light refreshments will be served. Must R.S.V.P. by calling 954-759-7400.

Chronic Disease

Management Workshop

Wednesday June 19

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Center for active Aging

227 NW 2(Eller) St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Do you have a chronic illness such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD, arthritis or hypertension? Come join for an interactive course that includes educational classes to teach you how to manage and live healthy with your chronic condition. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. If you are interested, please call Robin Marzullo, Health Support, at 954-480-4446 or e-mail rmarzullo@dfb.city.

PB Chamber dinner

Wednesday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Club

901 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Dinner, live auction, guest speaker. Celebrates Board members, trustees & graduates of the Leadership Program of North Broward.

Senior Prom

Friday, June 21

10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Appearing live are Shane LeMar and The Ink Spots (courtesy of Lisa Slinley, Concierge Insurance Solutions). Come join them as they take a trip down memory lane! Bring your dancing shoes. Enjoy the music and fun. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Ann Sico, recreation coordinator, at 954-480-4447 or asico@dfb.city.

Woman’s Club Trips

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Thursday, July 18, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club invites you to a wonderful day trip to Miami. It includes door to door transportation, a tour of Vizcaya (driver & tour guide, gratuity included), a visit to Lincoln Road Mall and sit down lunch. Cost is $80 per person. Limited seats. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

Navy Seal Museum

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts and exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90 and includes round trip motor coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum and a sit down lunch overlooking the beach, as well as a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.