CLERGY CORNER: I’m a pastor, but I’m not religious

Posted on 20 June 2019 by LeslieM

I’m a pastor, but I’m NOT religious. I’m sure that statement causes many to scratch their heads in wonder, but there is a vast difference between religion and Christianity. The Bible teaches that there are many “religious” people who will not enter heaven’s gates. Matthew 7:22-23 says, “On judgment day many will say to me, ‘Lord! Lord! We prophesied in your name and cast out demons in your name and performed many miracles in your name.’23 But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who break God’s laws.’

God is not interested in how much religious service you do or if you have followed all the “rules.” Instead, He is interested in whether or not you have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. You see, “religion” is based on what man does in an effort to reconcile his relationship with a holy God; while “Christianity” is based on what Christ has already done to restore that relationship. Religion says you have to work to get into heaven, but Christianity says you simply rely on Christ’s finished work. Christianity is based on the fact that Jesus Christ died on the cross, was buried and rose from the dead to pay the penalty for our sin. Because of Christ’s death, burial and resurrection; God now offers to forgive our wrongdoings and let us spend eternity with Him in heaven. It’s that simple!

Now, some will attempt to assign the beliefs I have stated to a particular denomination; but they are Biblical, not denominational. God’s plan is non-denominational and you can read it for yourself in the Bible. Look at Romans 3:10, 3:23, 5:12, 6:23, 5:8, 10:9-10 and 10:13. Interestingly, His plan never says anything about becoming a Baptist, Catholic, Episcopalian, Methodist, Presbyterian or any other denomination. It simply says that God, through Jesus Christ, has provided a way for you to have your sins forgiven and your relationship with Him restored.

The problem is that too many “religious” people add the requirement of good works to God’s plan of salvation and twist the Bible’s teachings to fit their denominational or cultish belief system. Jesus encountered similar difficulties with the religious people of His day. They chose to maintain their personal beliefs, rather than following God’s plan. Mark 7:8 records Jesus rebuking the Pharisees. It reads, “For you ignore God’s law and substitute your own tradition.” God’s plan of salvation is simple, so don’t get caught up in the “religious” requirements and encumbrances that people try to add to it.

Jesus blasted the Pharisees and hypocrites of His day and I’m sure He would do the same with the hypocrites and legalists of this present day. Pharisees wanted to make people religious, but Jesus wanted to make them disciples!

What about you? Are you committed to Jesus Christ or to a denomination? Are you doing something to please God and earn His favor or have you simply accepted what Christ has already done? Ephesians 2:8-9 says, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.” There is a vast difference between being a Christian and being religious … Which one are you?

Dr. Gary A. Colboch is Lead Pastor at Grace Church, located at 501 NE 48 St. in Pompano Beach. For more information, call 954-421-0190 or e-mail pastor@gbcfl.org.