Posted on 20 June 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 4: A man reported his Mercedes Maybach S600 was stolen from his driveway at 69 NE 11 Way. The vehicle is valued at $200,000.

June 4: A woman reported her bicycle stolen from Cambridge G. Century Village security reported that a CCTV camera caught an image of a van pulling up next to the bicycle and a man loading the bicycle into the van.

June 4: A technician at Tedder Elementary School at 4157 NE 1 Terr. reported that two computers were missing. The total loss for the computers was $470.

June 5: A man reported that his Subaru Outlook was stolen from 33 Deer Creek Rd.

June 5: A woman reported that someone entered her vehicle parked at 4400 NE 2 Ave. and stole $250 in cash.

Lighthouse Point

May 30: A resident who lives on the 4400 block of NE 31Ave. said she hosted a high school reunion for about 30 guests and could not find a 14K gold bracelet. She began asking guests, and a server at the party found the bracelet and placed it on the bathroom counter figuring one of the guests who lost it would retrieve it. When the victim went to the bathroom, the bracelet was missing. The loss was $2,750.

June 11: The victim said he renewed his auto tag about a month ago at 2772 NE 31 Ave., and, when he received the envelope, the yellow tag was not affixed to the registration. He said the envelope did not appear to be opened. He was told to make a police report.

June 9: Police responded to a residence regarding a lost gun at 4251 NE 23Ave. The victim believed the gun was misplaced, and he last saw it a month and a half ago. The loss is $489.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)