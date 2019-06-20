HAPPENINGS

Posted on 20 June 2019 by LeslieM

South Florida

Business Conference & Expo

Thursday, June 20, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bahia Mar Resort & Yachting Center

801 Seabreeze Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

Presented by the Broward County Chamber of Commerce & many other world class organizations. Featuring a Business to Business Trade Show, Hospitality Showcase, an International & Latin American Showcase, International Expo, Real Estate & Developers Showcase, Venture Capital Forum, motivational seminars, educational workshops, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto Currency, Block Chain technology, VIP Networking, & How To Do Business with City, County, State & Federal Governments and more. Tickets are $30 at the Door, and $15 in Advance. For more information, call954-565-5750 or visit www.SouthFloridaExpo.com.

Senior Prom

Friday, June 21, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Appearing live are Shane LeMar and The Ink Spots (courtesy of Lisa Slinley, Concierge Insurance Solutions). Come join them as they take a trip down memory lane! Bring your dancing shoes. Enjoy the music and fun. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact Ann Sico, Recreation Coordinator at 954-480-4447 or asico@dfb.city.

Dive in Movies — Bernie the Dolphin

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Houston Sworn Pool

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department invites you to cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick. Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 954-786-4116.

Food Truck Round up

Friday, June 21, 6 p.m.

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL33060

Held the 3rd Friday of every month in Pompano’s Old Town, right at the corner of Atlantic Blvd. & Dixie Hwy. Enjoy great Food Truck dining, full bar, Live DJ or live bands and more! For questions about how to become a food or non-food vendor, e-mail info@gourmettruckexpo.com.

Daddy & Me Sports Brunch

Saturday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by the Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department. Wear your favorite sports jersey and join in the fun. Enjoy lunch from Chick-Fil-A and Publix. Purchase your ticket today! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 & under. For more information, contact Mary Davis at 954-480-4480 or email mdavis@beach-beach.com.

Haitian Heritage & Cultural Arts

Celebration

Saturday, June 22, 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Haiti is the first Caribbean country to have gained its independence from colonialism. The wealth and the richness of this nation remains within its people. All are welcome to this unique venue of education, arts, music, dance and awards ceremony. It is a family event with a special activity for children ages 5 and up. The event will last four hours, with the first hour being in the reception area.

Summer Health & Wellness Expo

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

American Legion Post 162

820 SE 8 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Let’s get healthy and fit. Come and receive valuable information regarding healthy alternatives, supplements, oils, healthy weight loss, body shapers, detox, safer sanitary napkins, juicers, chiro, gym memberships, massage and more. There will be door prizes, samples, demos. For more information, call 561-779-1759. Vendors can apply by e-mailing premiumvendors2017@yahoo.com.

Chronic Disease Management Workshop

Wednesday June 26, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Center for active Aging

227 NW 2(Eller) St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Do you have a chronic illness such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD, arthritis or hypertension? Come join for an interactive course that includes educational classes to teach you how to manage and live healthy with your chronic condition. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. If you are interested, please call Robin Marzullo, Health Support, at 954-480-4446 or e-mail rmarzullo@dfb.city.

A Tribute to Salsa Giants

Saturday, June 29, 8:15 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Want to learn how to salsa? Then slip on your dance shoes and come to Sabados de Salsa: A Tribute to Salsa Giants by The David Luca Band. Taught by instructors from Casa Salsa, and followed by dancing to DJ Artie Bronx, who will play the latest in Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cumbia in between sets from the eight-piece David Luca Band. Tickets are $15 for Pompano Beach residents, $20 general admission. For tickets and more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

Woman’s Club Trips

Navel Museum in Ft. Pierce (& Stuart)

Tuesday, Aug. 13 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Women’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts & exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90. Includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum, a sit-down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.