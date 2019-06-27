HAPPENINGS

Posted on 27 June 2019 by LeslieM

Best Kept Secret

(Weekly)

American Legion Post 162

820 SE 8 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

$10 Dinners,Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast, Sundays 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Bingo, Mondays 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Hall Rental is Available. Open to the Public.

un

Lunch with Art: The Lecture Series

Thursday, June 27, 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Blanche Ely House

1500 NW 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join Curatorial Consultant Derek T. Davis as he guides you into the world of the Ely Family while you are enjoying your lunch! As you eat, experience a unique cultural experience that teaches Pompano Beach history and focuses on the people who made a difference in the community. Get inspired by this monthly event that will feature unique informational lectures that unlock a piece of the past that may change the future. Guests are invited to bring their lunch, and a friend. For more information, call 954-284-0141.

Romeo & Juliet

Friday, June 28, 1 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, Fl 33060

The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida, Inc. invites you into the lush, gorgeous world of Romeo and Juliet. Watch as young Juliet and rash Romeo meet by chance and fall madly in love. But their families are bitter enemies, and, in order to be together, the two lovers must be prepared to risk everything. Set in a city torn apart by feuds, Romeo and Juliet is a dazzling display of heart stopping action, spine tingling romance and heartbreaking tragedy. Watch as some of the best and brightest talent South Florida has to offer bring the magic of Shakespeare’s most known work to life. After the one-hour journey in Verona, feel free to ask any questions you might have in our open forum Q&A. We promise this is a night you’ll never forget! Tickets are $25 adult, $15 child, $15 groups of 4+, $15 Pompano Beach Residents and Employees, $15 seniors, $15 Veterans. Purchase tickets at, https://tickets.ccpompano.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent151.html

PlanIt Pompano

Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 NW 3 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This event will include an “open house” of information of how the City has changed since the Comp Plan was last updated, and a series of discussions centered on the “Future of Pompano Beach.” Family friendly! We will have supervised activities for our younger residents; refreshments will be provided. Visit http://planitpompano.cgasolutions.com for more information.

It’s in the Bag!

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Make a fashion statement at the farmers market or beach with your own original fabric tote bag. Each participant will design a large canvas zipper tote bag using various fabric paints, photo transfers, stamps and stencils. A hand carved stamp will be created to print on the bag that can also be used for future projects. A variety of techniques will offer a wide range of options to create a functional work of art!

Age: teen through adults | Min. enrollment: 5 | Max enrollment: 12 | $50 General Public; $42.40 Pompano Beach Residents. Purchase tickets at, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-workshop-its-in-the-bag-tickets-60599487699?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

I Want to Bee a Beekeeper Workshop

Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach is partnering with The Urban Beekeepers to host an introductory beekeeping workshop. The workshop will start with an inside presentation, and then participants will join the beekeeper outside at the DFBee Apiary for a hive inspection and “Look through the Windows” program. No prior experience is necessary. To pre-register for this program, email hsilverstone@deerfield-beach.com.

A Tribute to Salsa Giants

Saturday, June 29, 8:15 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Want to learn how to salsa? Then slip on your dance shoes and come for Sabados de Salsa: A Tribute to Salsa Giants by The David Luca Band. Taught by instructors from Casa Salsa, and followed by dancing to DJ Artie Bronx, who will play the latest in Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cumbia in between sets from the eight-piece David Luca Band. Tickets are $15 for Pompano Beach residents, $20 general admission. For tickets and more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

One Mind One Heart

Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m.

The Funky Biscuit

303 SE Mizner Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL, 33432

A concert to raise Mental Health Awareness benefiting Broward 211 featuring The Blues Crusaders with Rockin’ Jake, Slip & The Spinouts, Durell Randolph Band, Mark Dubin & The Honest Liars, Lauren Mitchell Band & other special guests. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.funkybiscuit.com/event/1855158/0 . $10 – $20 General Admission $15 Day of Show.

Woman’s Club Trips

Navel Museum in Ft. Pierce

Tuesday, Aug. 13 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Women’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts & exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90. Includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum, a sit-down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.