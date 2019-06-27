Junior lifeguards hold event in Pompano

Posted on 27 June 2019 by LeslieM

Jake Schulte, right, of the Pompano Beach Junior Lifeguard program, recently topped Gabriel Machado, from the Ft. Lauderdale Junior Lifeguard program in the Run-Swim-Run event. Submitted photo

By Gary Curreri

The Pompano Beach Junior Lifeguard program recently hosted their very first summer opener in Pompano Beach, just north of the newly constructed pier.

There were six events, including beach flags, distance swim, run-swim-run, paddleboard, surf- paddleboard rescue, and surf-dash relay.

In addition to Pompano Beach, other junior lifeguard teams that participated included Ft. Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, Dania Beach, Hollywood, and the Treasure Coast.

“It was great weather, perfect ocean conditions and an awesome turnout that led to the success of this competition event,” said Pompano Beach Junior Lifeguard Association President Nemia Schulte. “We had about six teams there. We did not do team points. I have the results for each event. We had about 80 kids attend from various teams.”

Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association has been busy on the links in the past month. They began with a One Best Ball of Threesome tournament with the team of Al DiBenedetto, Jim Muschany and Dennis Sejda winning with a net score of 54.

Finishing in second was Jim King, Bill O’Brien, Pete Strychowskyj who shot a 56, while Bill Hadersbeck, Brian Nixon, and Charles Schaefer shot a 58 and won on a match of cards over the fourth place team of Chuck Brown, Frank Cutrone, and Mike Grimaldi.

There was no winner in a closest to the pin contest.

The PBMGA then held a Three-Man Scramble event with the team of Oscar Aleman, Gary Gill, and Henry Lesburt winning by a single shot after carding a 66.

The team of Dave Dowling, Tom Pawelczyk, and Don Worrell took second with a 67. The team of Len Ackley, Dennis Rooy, Charles Schaefer was third with a 68, while the team of Jorge Duarte, and Jim Muschany finished fourth with a 69, playing alternate shots.

Bill Hadersbeck stuck his pin shot 4’7” on the Par 3, 6th hole to win the closest to the pin contest.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held a Two Best Ball of Foursome tournament which had the team of Oscar Aleman, Chuck Brown, and Dave Dowling win with a score of 119. The group of Len Ackley, Jim Foster and Mike Grimaldi took second with a 122.

The third-place finishing team with a 123 was composed of Frank Cutrone, Lee Hammer and Joe Patchen (blind draw), while Tony Cusanelli, Tom Pawelczyk, and Pete Strychowskyj were fourth after carding a 129.

The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 11 was Jim DeCicco.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association concluded an Individual Play (Low Gross and Low Net in Classes) competition.

The Low Gross winner in Class A was Bill O’Brien who shot an 80 and won on a match of cards. Roy Wilhoite had a Net Score of 65 to take first, while Bill Hadersbeck had a 67 to finish second.

In Class B, Jim Muschany won the Low Gross title with an 86, while Jim DeCicco and Al Holcomb carved out a 67 and 70 respectively to take the top two spots in the Low Net competition. Holcomb won on a match of cards.

Henry Lesburt won the Low Gross title in the Class C Division with a 95. Dave Dowling carded a 67 to take first place in the Low Net, while Al DiBenedetto shot a 71 to take second in Low Net.

The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 17 was Chuck Brown.