CRIME WATCH

Posted on 05 July 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 19: A man reported that someone stole his bicycle from the Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The man said he had locked it.

June 19: It was reported that a man entered a Metro PCS Store at 3616 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole two Apple cell phones. The total loss was $1,850.

June 21: A man was seen in a surveillance video stealing a scooter from a driveway at 396 NW 45 Terr.

June 21: It was reported that someone entered the recreation building at Constitution Park at 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a computer and projector from the play area. The loss was estimated at $1,300.

June 22: Someone stole water purifiers from the Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. The loss was estimated at $134.

Lighthouse Point

June 13: Someone stole three boat propellers off a 39 ft. powerboat at 3741 NE 28St. It was later discovered that there was a contract with a party and the incident was deemed a civil matter. The propellers were $500 each.

June 13: Police responded to a silent alarm call at a bank at 3550 N. Federal Hwy. It was discovered that an overnight crew was working on the ATM and the alarm was cleared.

June 13: Police responded to an alarm call at 4610 N. Federal Hwy. A proper code was received prior to the police arrival and the call was cleared.

