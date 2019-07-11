Posted on 11 July 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 25: It was reported that an air conditioning unit was stolen from a residence at 1280 SW 6 Way. The residence is being remodeled.

June 25: A woman reported her motorcycle stolen from 400 SE 10 St.

June 25: A woman reported her purse containing a wallet stolen from 1101 SW 15 St.

June 25: A woman reported her house at 1547 SW 22 Way was broken into. Her purse and her vehicle were stolen.

June 25: A vehicle parked at 31 Ventor B was broken into and headphones and a wallet were stolen.

Lighthouse Point

June 29: Police responded to a call of a fence on fire at 4920 NE 22Ave. When they arrived, they discovered a live power line hitting a tree, a blown transformer, and there was a power outage in the area. FPL also responded.

June 29: Police responded to an alarm call at 3527 NE 32Ave. When they arrived, they discovered an open garage. The house was secure.

June 30: Police responded to an audible alarm call at 2430 NE 33St. When they arrived, they discovered an open garage and several doors to the house unlocked. Police checked the residence and found it to be secure. Police gave the homeowner a crime prevention warning.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)