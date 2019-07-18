LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Posted on 18 July 2019 by LeslieM

RE: July 4th

Dear editor,

We are long-time residents of Deerfield Beach Island. We were visiting family and landed at Palm Beach Airport on July 4. We did our due diligence and checked the city of Deerfield website that stated that the bridge on Hillsboro would be open until 5:45 p.m. When we arrived at Federal and Hillsboro at 4:58 p.m., the road was already barricaded and the officers would not let us pass. He said it closed at 5 p.m. He suggested we drive up to Palmetto Road and drive south on A1A. We did so in bumper to bumper traffic. After showing numerous officers our driver’s license at the Boca/ Deerfield border, one was nice enough to allow us to follow him to NE 19 Avenue. We live on SE 19. Luckily, a nice gentleman let us park in his driveway and we walked 10 blocks with suitcase and bags. It took us an hour and a half to get home, almost as long as our flight.

At home, we read the Observer from that week; the paper also said the bridge would close at 6 p.m [information was given to the paper from the City of Deerfield Beach]. We were surely not the only island resident inconvenienced by this misinformation. How could this occur? Who is in charge? The city owes an apology to those of us who live on the island and were terribly inconvenienced by this.

Peggy and Robert Fass

Deerfield Beach