US1 Lane Closures-July 22-25

Posted on 19 July 2019 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to notify residents of lane closure along US1 South and North Bound inside lanes starting Monday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These lanes will be closed, as FDOT starts palm tree relocation. Access to crossings roads and residential/commercial areas will be open to traffic during the lane closure time.

Monday, July 22: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from SE 7 Court to NE 4 Street.

Tuesday, July 23: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from SE 7 Court to NE 4 Street.

Wednesday, July 24: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from SE 13 Court to SE 15 Street & US1 SB and NB inside lanes from NE 52 Court to NE 51 Street.

Thursday, July 25: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from NE 48 Street to NE 39 Court.

If you have any questions regarding these lane closures, please contact Scott Thurman at Scott.Thurman@dot.state.fl.us.