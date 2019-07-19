US1 Lane Closures-July 22-25

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to notify residents of lane closure along US1 South and North Bound inside lanes starting Monday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These lanes will be closed, as FDOT starts palm tree relocation. Access to crossings roads and residential/commercial areas will be open to traffic during the lane closure time.
Lane closures are scheduled as follows:
- Monday, July 22: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from SE 7 Court to NE 4 Street.
- Tuesday, July 23: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from SE 7 Court to NE 4 Street.
- Wednesday, July 24: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from SE 13 Court to SE 15 Street & US1 SB and NB inside lanes from NE 52 Court to NE 51 Street.
- Thursday, July 25: US1 SB and NB inside lanes from NE 48 Street to NE 39 Court.
If you have any questions regarding these lane closures, please contact Scott Thurman at Scott.Thurman@dot.state.fl.us.