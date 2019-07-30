BSO Dep. Benjamin Nimtz

Posted on 30 July 2019 by LeslieM

Sept. 24, 1988 – July 21, 2019

Public Viewing:

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

5 to 8 p.m.

6 p.m. Military Honors

at

Fred Hunter’s

6301 Taft St.

Hollywood

Service:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

11 a.m.

at

Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale

2401 W. Cypress Creek Road

Fort Lauderdale

(Those attending are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.)

As the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office continue to mourn the loss of Dep. Benjamin Nimtz and prepare to honor his life next week, the outpouring of prayers and expressions of concern have been greatly appreciated. So many of you have asked how else you can help. The Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County has created the Deputy Benjamin Nimtz Memorial Fund. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to support the education of Dep. Nimtz’s children. To find out more information about contributing to the fund, click here: http:// sheriffsfoundationofbroward. org/campaigns/in-memoriam-of- deputy-ben-nimtz