BSO Dep. Benjamin Nimtz

Sept. 24, 1988 – July 21, 2019
Public Viewing:
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
5 to 8 p.m.
6 p.m. Military Honors
at
Fred Hunter’s
6301 Taft St.
Hollywood
Service:
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11 a.m.
at
Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale
2401 W. Cypress Creek Road
Fort Lauderdale
(Those attending are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.)
As the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office continue to mourn the loss of Dep. Benjamin Nimtz and prepare to honor his life next week, the outpouring of prayers and expressions of concern have been greatly appreciated. So many of you have asked how else you can help. The Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County has created the Deputy Benjamin Nimtz Memorial Fund. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to support the education of Dep. Nimtz’s children. To find out more information about contributing to the fund, click here: http://