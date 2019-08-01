CRIME WATCH

Posted on 01 August 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 16: It was reported that multiple vehicles parked at 315 SW 32 Ave. had their windows smashed and items removed.

July 19: Someone smashed the passenger window of a vehicle parked at 2403 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a purse with reading glasses and a Florida driver’s license.

July 19: A woman reported that someone attempted to break into her home at 1231 SE 10 St. An A/C unit was tampered with.

July 19: An elderly woman reported that a man and woman came to her apartment and said they had done some work for her in the backyard. She went to the backyard with them. Upon returning, she discovered that cash and jewelry were missing from the apartment. The incident was reported at 1977 SW 15 St.

July 19: It was reported that someone stole the engine computer to a truck at Approved Moving at 1501 NW 49 Ct.

July 19: A man reported that he believes a person who he knows entered his home at 1056 S. Military Trl. and stole two televisions, three playstations and one computer.

Lighthouse Point

July 12: The victim believed she left her wallet in a Lyft driver’s vehicle at 3722 N. Federal Hwy. She was advised to contact the driver and was awaiting a response.

July 12: A resident called police to report she had found two dogs at 2216 NE 27 St. She later called back and said that the owner was located, and the call was cancelled.

July 14: Police responded to an alarm call at 2801 NE 46 St. The property was checked and found secure.