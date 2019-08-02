The Big Buck Fest–Saturday

Posted on 02 August 2019 by JLusk

The Big Buck Music Fest – Saturday

The 2nd annual Big Buck Music Fest is here. This year, Lil Jon Trick Daddy and Trina are scheduled to perform. The event will take place at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. Parents should know that, starting at 7 p.m., they should expect some foul language and explicit content as part of the show. If the show is not sold out, tickets will be available ahead of time online at www.thebigbuckmusicfest.eventbrite.com or at any city recreation center, or on the day of the event on-site. There is a Deerfield Beach resident discount available. Residents can use the promo code “dfbresidents” to receive $3 off when purchasing tickets.

Parking & Shuttle

Parking onsite at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex will be utilized for vendors, persons with disabilities, media, entertainment, sponsors and VIP guests only. All parties will be sent a parking placard that must be displayed on their windshield. There will be free parking and complimentary shuttles will be available. Below is a list of the parking locations:

Central City Campus, 401 SW 4 Ave, with a designated drop-off area at OMRC from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

Deerfield Beach High School, 910 Buck Pride Way, with a designated drop-off area at OMRC from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

Deerfield Park Elementary School, 650 SW 3 Ave, with a designated drop-off area at OMRC from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

Cove Shopping Center, 1582 SE 3 Ct, with a designated drop-off area at OMRC from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

Pioneer Park/City Hall, 150 NE 2 Ave, with a designated drop-off area at OMRC from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

N.E Focal Point, 227 NW 2 St, with a designated drop-off area at OMRC from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

For more information, call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.