Christensen captures Boros Award

Posted on 08 August 2019 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Thomas Christensen, a 2019 graduate of Pompano Beach High School, won the Junior Golf Association of Broward County’s Julius Boros Award. Photo by Gary Curreri.

Thomas Christensen, a 2019 graduate of Pompano Beach High School, captured the most prestigious award that the Junior Golf Association (JGA) of Broward County has to offer.

The 18-year-old from Coral Springs won the coveted Julius Boros Award, which goes to the male golfer who had the lowest stroke average for the summer golf series. His scoring average was 72.4. He is headed to the honors college at the University of Florida (UF).

“I’ve always wanted to go to the UF since I was a little kid,” Christensen said. “Both of my parents went to UF and I grew up watching Tim Tebow on TV, so it was kind of my thing. I had to go to UF, and I am happy that I get to go.”

Christensen has played in the JGA of Broward since 2009, but he took some time off when he got frustrated that the other golfers in his group hit the ball farther.

“I had moved up the divisions, but I got to a point to where I didn’t hit the ball far enough to keep up,” he said. “I wasn’t really enjoying it.”

That was when he was 11-years-old. He came back after a two-year layoff after growing about 6 in. in height and working more on his game.

“I was around 5 ft. tall playing in the junior division, and the rest of the golfers looked like giants to me. They were like 5-10 and 5-11,” said Christensen, who is now 6 ft., 3 in. tall. “I was definitely a lot smaller than the rest.”

He finished third in the three-day, season-ending tournament, and, in addition to winning the Boros Award, he also won the Purdo Award for the highest grade point average for a male golfer and also the Bedford Scholarship.

“Going into the past few seasons, it wasn’t about winning every event,” Christensen said. “Every day, I came to this final event of the championship, and I see the guy who gets to go up and get his name engraved on the large Julius Boros Award trophy, and I have always wanted to do that.

“So, this year,” he continued, “it as mostly about earning that award and not so much about winning the individual tournaments. I wasn’t trying to do anything too fancy, just put up some good solid numbers.”

Christensen said he continues to improve.

“I am still learning a lot about my own game,” Christensen said. “I am finding myself in situations where I can post numbers. I like to make several birdies in a round. The key is putting it together every single hole.

“I feel like I am due for that,” Christensen said. “It hasn’t quite happened yet, so I am going to keep working at it.”