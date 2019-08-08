Happenings

Posted on 08 August 2019 by LeslieM

Summer Jam Put Back

Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DS Sports Plex

3650 SW 10 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Game Time Clothing presents their second annual event. A four team basketball tournament, 3 point contest skill competition, fashion show, fun zones, food, beer and wine. Kids under 15 are free, ages 15-18 are $5 and adults are $15. For more information, call 954-798-6535 or 954-882-3373.

117 Year Anniversary –

First Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m.

First Zion Missionary Baptist Church

125 SW 1 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

You are invited to help them celebrate their church’s 117th year anniversary. Guest speaker will be Dr. Rev. Howard Barr Jr. of Saint Paul missionary Baptist Church, Delray Beach. For any questions, call 954-481-6884 Tina Wilson, clerk.

Dental Day

Sunday, Aug. 11, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

AAA School of Dental Assisting

2227 SW 2 St.

Pompano Beach, Fl 33069

Bring your kids, ages 6-12, for free check-up and teeth cleaning.

Zion’s Preschool

Open House & Renaming

Sunday, Aug. 11, approx. 11 a.m. (following 10 a.m. service)

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Zion Lutheran Church is renaming their preschool Evergreen Academy of Zion Lutheran Church. They are now enrolling infants 8 weeks to 4 years for childcare and preschoolers 4 to 5 years old for VPK. After the service in the sanctuary, there will be games and snacks plus free tours of Evergreen Academy classrooms and facilities. The community is invited!

Styles & Smiles

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 9:30 to 7 p.m.

800 NW 8 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy food, drinks, music, games. Get pampered with haircut/style. Parents must come with child. Ages 6 – 17 only.

Save the Date:

Summer Movie – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Friday, Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre, Space C104

(next to Foot Locker)

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Event starts at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 6 p.m. Seating is limited so please come early. Bring bean bags or blankets! The first 100 kids to check in will receive a goody bag and complimentary face painting. Free popcorn. Other food & drinks available for purchase.