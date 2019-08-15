CRIME WATCH

Posted on 15 August 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 30: Someone entered a vehicle parked at 1278 S. Military Tr. and stole a dash camera and passport.

July 30: A woman reported that someone broke into her home at 6 SE 10 Ct. and stole a vehicle.

July 31: A woman reported that her home at 341 SE 11 St. was broken into and two computers and a purse with credit cards were stolen.

July 31: A man reported that two vehicles parked at his home at 1418 SE 12 Ave. were burglarized.

July 31: A woman reported that her Toyota Camry was stolen from her home at 279 SW 3 St.

July 31: A man reported that a trailer was stolen from 1649 SW 1 Way. Video surveillance showed two men stealing it.

Lighthouse Point

July 26: Contact was made with a victim at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. to pick up surveillance video from a recent theft. Police then combed through the License Plate Recognition and found a vehicle that matched the description at the location at the time of the theft. It was later determined that the subject who was driving the vehicle lived in Pompano, and it was confirmed that she committed the theft. The victim did not want to prosecute and collected $20 to cover the loss of the items.

July 26: Police and fire responded to a fire alarm at 2486 N. Federal Hwy. It was determined to be a false alarm.

July 26: Police responded to a residence at 4410 NE 29Ave. where the resident said he lost his wallet someplace.

