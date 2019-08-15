Pompano Beach Golf Course hosts mentor program

Posted on 15 August 2019 by LeslieM

Pine Crest mentor coaches (L to R): Mitchell Davis, Rafael Salazar, Dylan Glatt & Sam Fruit.

Submitted photo, courtesy of Jack Bloomfield.

By Gary Curreri

The First Tee of Broward recently held its 4th annual Mentors Day at the Pompano Beach Golf Course. The Mentors Day was created four years ago by students from the Pine Crest School golf team as a way to introduce groups of deserving young people to the game of golf.

This year, they once again partnered with the youth organization, Love Our Nation and Tee-2-Green students at Pine Crest and members of the Pine Crest boys golf team.

This was the third year that Pine Crest senior golfer Dylan Glatt coordinated the program. He was assisted by three other boys, varsity golfers in mentoring, and they were seniors Sam Fruit and Rafael Salazar and freshman Mitchell Jacobs.

“The student mentors taught practice range safety, demonstrated the full swing, chipping and putting, and then the children got to try it out for themselves,” said Jack Bloomfield, director of operations for the First Tee of Broward County. “At the end of the instruction portion of the program, the children participated in a putting contest.”

“It was a wonderful day,” Bloomfield added. “I would also like to thank the Pompano Beach Golf Course for hosting the event.”

The program concluded with a luncheon for all of the participants sponsored by Galuppi’s on the Green Restaurant. Following lunch, each child was presented with a goody bag filled with golf-related prizes sponsored by the PGA Superstore, Jack Nicklaus, Edwin Watts, The Pompano Municipal Golf Course and the Glatt Family.

Pompano Beach men’s golf results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held a Two Best Ball of Foursome tournament on Aug. 7 at the Pines course.

The team of Dave Dowling, Jim Greeley and Dennis Sejda carded a 113 to take first place ahead of Al DiBenedetto, Robert Raser and Roy Wilhoite who finished two shots back with a 115. Finishing in third was the team of Gary Gill, John Grether and Bob Mascatello, who shot a 123 and won on a match of cards.

Wilhoite won the closest to the pin contest on the third hole by hitting his shot to 12-feet from the hole. He also calmly made the putt for a birdie.