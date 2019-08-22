CRIME WATCH

Posted on 22 August 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 6: A man reported that he saw another man use an unknown object to break the rear window of his vehicle while he was driving on 10 SW 10 St. The damage was estimated at $200.

Aug. 6: A woman was arrested and issued a Notice to Appear because she stole $210 worth of merchandise from T.J. Maxx at 3812 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 9: It was reported that someone stole an RC car valued at about $800 from RC Boca Hobbies at 442 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 9: A man reported that a man and a woman entered Hillsboro Cove Condominiums at 1301 E. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole his kayak.

Aug. 9: A woman reported that her car parked at 3624 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and an iPhone 3 valued at $300, a Coach purse valued at $600 and $300 in cash were stolen.

Aug. 9: A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her car parked at 100 N. Military Trl.

Lighthouse Point

July 26: Police responded to 3700 N. Federal Hwy. in reference to three male subjects asking for money throughout the plaza. Police told them a permit was needed and they were trespassed from the store.

July 27: A resident at 4421 NE 24 Ave. found a Goldendoodle with no collar and no tags in the area. He said he would hang on to the dog until the owner was located.

July 31: Police responded to an alarm call at 2414 NE 26 St. Police said it turned out to be a false alarm.

