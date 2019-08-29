CRIME WATCH

Posted on 29 August 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 13: A woman who owns a vending machine company reported that a former employee stole money from seven machines. The incident was reported at 580 N. Federal Hwy.

Aug. 13: Someone entered a home at 75 SW 12 Ave. and stole a box of collectable coins.

Aug. 13: It was reported that someone entered JB Maintenance and Supply at 75 SE 10 St. and stole a pressure washer valued at $600 from the store room.

Aug. 14: A man opened a locked perfume case at Walgreens at S. Military Trl. and stole four bottles of perfume valued at $361.

Aug. 14: A man and a woman stole six 18 packs of beer valued at $208 from Publix at 150 S. Federal Hwy.

Aug. 15: A man reported a backpack with a cell phone, $180 and clothing stolen. The incident was reported at 2068 NE 2 St.

Lighthouse Point

July 31: The alarm company reported that the business at 2490 N. Federal Hwy. had its burglar alarm going off. They attempted to contact the key holder to no avail. A perimeter was established and there were no signs of an intrusion.

Aug. 2: Police responded to a shoplifting in progress at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. The store manager said a female subject entered the store with two purses and proceeded to place items in one of them while walking around the store. Police were asked to confront the subject inside the store, and she told officers that she had no intention of taking the items and that she placed them in her purse because her cart was full. She was found to have some active warrants out of Broward County and was taken into custody without incident.

