City Garbage and Recycling collection will continue

Posted on 30 August 2019 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is actively monitoring Hurricane Dorian. Although the path is not yet clear, weather experts are predicting the possibility of a Category 4 Hurricane. At the very least, the city expects to experience heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds throughout the weekend into early next week.

All residential and commercial garbage and recycling collection will continue as normal until further notice. Operations will cease if sustained tropical storm force winds occur. The public will be notified.

Please adhere to all Collection Guidelines, and do not place excessive materials for bulk pickup. As normal, bulk materials that exceed seven cubic yards or do not fit within the city’s guidelines will not be collected and may become projectiles in the occurrence of a storm. Residents should not use this time to complete landscaping work or other projects that will result in heavy bulk trash.

The city is urging residents to actively monitor the storm, and be sure to review their hurricane preparedness plan.

For more information on the City’s Collection Guidelines, visit www.DFB.city/recyclingandsolidwaste. To get your local DFB storm updates, please log onto the City’s website, Facebook page, or Twitter handle. The links are listed below.

