Posted on 30 August 2019 by JLusk

The Department of Parks & Recreation would like to notify residents that all Parks and Recreation athletics activities, including the scheduled Saturday Packer Ratter games, have been cancelled while staff prepares for Hurricane Dorian. All Parks & Recreation facilities will also be closed starting Saturday, Aug. 31 until further notice. They apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. Stay safe!

For more information, call Parks & Recreation at 954-426-6898.