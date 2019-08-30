Sandbags available to Deerfield Beach residents

Posted on 30 August 2019 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach will be giving out sandbags to residents only on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

Pick up will happen at 210 Goolsby Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. Residents are advised to enter the facility northbound from Goolsby Boulevard. Drivers will not be permitted to enter from the southbound approach to Goolsby Boulevard. Please follow the established traffic pattern to ensure we provide expedient service to our customers.

You must show the following:

Photo ID

Proof of residency (such as a utility or phone bill)

Residents will be limited to 7 bags per household. For questions, contact Environmental Services 954-480-4400.