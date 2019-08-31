RE: Dorian–City of Deerfield UPDATE

Posted on 31 August 2019 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to notify residents that all City operations are scheduled to resume as normal on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. This is based on the current track of the storm and is weather dependent. Transportation for Senior Services will resume Tuesday. Parks and Recreation will also provide aftercare services as long as Broward County schools are open on Tuesday. The regular City Commission Meeting and Budget Hearing has not been canceled.

Trash Collection :

Normal waste collection services will resume on Monday, weather permitting.

Sandbag Distribution:

Sandbag distribution is open at 210 Goolsby Blvd. until 4:00 pm today. Sandbags will not be distributed on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The latest forecast does show improving conditions for South Florida. However, the City is not out of the woods. We are anticipating tropical force storm winds, storm surge, and localized flooding. The City is prepared to respond to these conditions. Please be mindful of the weather. The City will advise residents through the website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The links are listed below.

http://www.dfb.city

https://www.facebook.com/CityOfDeerfieldBeachFloridaMunicipalGovernment/?ref=bookmarks

https://twitter.com/DFB_City